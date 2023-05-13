Suspect in Glendale apartment shooting still on the loose

A man who allegedly shot a victim multiple times at a Glendale apartment complex back in March is still on the loose, police say.

The victim, an adult male, was standing outside the complex near 60th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 3:11 a.m. on March 22 when the suspect ran up and opened fire.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital and survived his injuries.

It's unknown why the shooting happened or if the victim knew the suspect, but police say there was some kind of conflict that occurred before the gunfire broke out.

A photo of the suspect.

The suspect is being considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the shooting happened: