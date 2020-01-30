Suspect shot by DPS trooper, 2 other suspects sought

Two suspects remain on the loose this morning and a third has been hospitalized following a shooting involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Thursday night.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. near 89th Avenue and Maryland, but the incident started in a neighborhood near 91st Avenue and Montebello during a robbery involving an illegal gun deal with a group of people who are "known gang members," FOX 10 has learned.

Following the robbery, troopers tried to arrest the suspects and a trooper rammed the suspect's vehicle, disabling it. After this, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the trooper and the trooper opened fire, hitting one of the suspects.

That suspect is in critical condition and the other two managed to escape.

DPS says they don't have a very good description of the suspects and are asking anyone who was in the area and may have seen anything suspicious to call police.

No law enforcement officers were injured.