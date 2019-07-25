Suspect sought in connection to assault of 75-year-old man on Glendale golf course

GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police are searching for a suspect who they say assaulted a man on a Glendale golf course.

According to the Glendale Police Department, a 75-year-old man was attacked by the suspect at The Legend at Arrowhead, located near 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, on May 26.

FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with the victim's family, who confirmed that Bashir Mahmud was the man who was beaten up. Mahmud worked at the golf course after retiring in Arizona.

His son Munir Mahmud says his father loves golf, but now he's not fully recovered mentally or physically after being beaten by a man half his age.

"He didn't see it coming. He knocked him down, pinned him to the ground and just hit him six or seven times to the head, so he kind of just went blank," Munir said.

Police say the Mahmud was playing golf with his two friends and when he hit his golf ball near the suspect on the seventh tee, the suspect attacked him.

The suspect was on top of Mahmud punching him in the head when Mahmud's friends approached.

The suspect then left in a golf cart.

Police say the suspect was with another man who is considered to be a person of interest.

The 75-year-old went into the ICU and was listed in critical condition with a brain injury. His son Munir says he's been hospitalized twice since the attack, and is now going through physical therapy.

But mentally, he's also battling issues.

"To know my father, you just know that he's not right. He's having a hard time writing checks, signing his name, things like that," Munir said.

The suspect is a white man between the ages of 20-30 years old who is 6'3" and weighs 240 pounds. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

The person of interest is a white male between the ages of 20-30 years old who is 5'10" and weighs 160 pounds. He has short facial hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts.

"Whoever did it needs to just come forward and turn themselves in because it's only making it worse for them later on," Munir said.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.