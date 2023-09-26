Suspect sought in man's shooting death in Phoenix

Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man over the weekend in Phoenix.

According to police, officers responded just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road and found 35-year-old Maurice Edwards with a gunshot wound. Edwards was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

A reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Where the shooting happened: