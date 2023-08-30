Suspects accused of stealing car, using victim's credit cards

Police in Peoria are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects accused of stealing a person's car and using their credit cards.

According to police, the victim's car was stolen at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 1. Investigators say the suspects made several stops and fraudulently used the victim's and debit cards. The stolen car was found the following day.

Detectives obtained video surveillance showing the suspects using the stolen credit and debit cards.

The suspects are described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s, with short red hair. He was wearing a brown Levi's sweatshirt.

The second suspect is a younger Hispanic female with dark hair. She was wearing a Snoop Dog T-shirt.

Police say a younger white or Hispanic female with dark hair was seen with the suspects in the surveillance video.

If you have any information, you're asked call police at 623-773-8104 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.