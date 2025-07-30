Expand / Collapse search
Suspects target La Santisima Mexican restaurant in Phoenix twice

Published  July 30, 2025 5:02pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
Burglary suspects take aim at La Santisima

Burglary suspects take aim at La Santisima

The Brief

    • A Phoenix Mexican restaurant, La Santisima, was targeted by would-be thieves twice in two days, with surveillance cameras capturing their attempts to break in.
    • The suspects failed to access the cash register in the first attempt after smashing a window, and in the second, they stole tools from the back after being unable to force open a door.

PHOENIX - A popular Mexican restaurant in Phoenix, La Santisima near 16th Street and Indian School Road, was hit by would-be thieves twice in two days this week.

The incidents, which occurred early Monday and Tuesday mornings, were caught on camera.

What we know:

Surveillance footage shows one suspect peering through the front door and shining a spotlight to check for activity.

The repeated attempts have unnerved staff, including Cristina Ramirez, who has worked at the restaurant for two months.

"Yeah, it was a little bit scary because we're like, 'What's going on?' I've never been through this," she said.

Employees believe two men were involved in both attempts.

In the first incident, they smashed a front window but were unable to open the cash register and left empty-handed.

The second attempt saw them try to break in through the back door. When that failed, they stole some tools from outside the building.

"The first with the window, it was Monday, and Tuesday was the back," Ramirez said. "It's a person who knows the place."

Staff do not recognize the intruders but suspect the thieves are familiar with the restaurant.

Owners have filed a police report and are increasing security, though they remain concerned the would-be burglars might return.

"We don't know if they're going to start doing this again and again. What do they want?," Ramirez said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about these crimes can contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or by clicking here.

The Source

  • FOX 10's Brian Webb reported on this story through an interview with Cristina Ramirez of La Santisima.

