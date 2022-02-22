Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County
5
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM MST until THU 2:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Target drops mask mandate for employees, customers

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Updated February 23, 2022 4:56PM
COVID-19 Mask Mandates
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Target will no longer require its employees or customers to wear masks, according to an update on its corporate website.  

Through an update to its FAQ section, Target announced, "As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country, Target will not require U.S. team members or guests to wear masks, as local regulations allow."

In a section titled Target's Coronavirus Response, the store said since the beginning of the pandemic it has taken steps throughout the pandemic in support of its team and guests, including increased safety and disinfecting measures in stores, and enhanced pay and benefits.

Target has said it will continue to follow all state and local COVID-19 safety regulations and encourage team members and guests to consult the latest public health guidance, get vaccinated and make decisions to keep themselves and families safe.