Teen attacked at AZ mall over shoes; Phoenix-bound plane makes emergency landing | Nightly Roundup

Arizona woman says her son was attacked over fake Balenciaga shoes; Phoenix-bound flight makes emergency landing at DC-area airport; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, August 23, 2025.

1. Phoenix-bound flight made emergency landing

What we know:

A flight from Philadelphia to Phoenix Sky Harbor had to make an emergency landing at Dulles Airport.

Dig deeper:

According to American Airlines, there were 160 passengers and six crew members onboard Flight 357.

2. Woman says fake Balenciaga shoes led to Glendale mall attack

What we know:

A Phoenix area mother said her son was attacked at a Glendale mall over a pair of shoes that were made to look like Balenciaga sneakers.

What She's Saying:

"I don't know why people are so evil or why they would want to hurt my son," said Nicole Winfree. "He wasn't doing anything. He didn't even know these people. This has destroyed him mentally. They could have really hurt my son over a fake pair of shoes."

3. Factory fire prompts evacuation of surrounding residents

What we know:

A fire at a manufacturing plant in Louisiana has prompted evacuations for people who live within a mile of the scene.

What we don't know:

There is no estimate of when the fire will be put out.

4. Dairy farm accident kills 6

What we know:

Six people are dead following an accident at a dairy farm in a rural part of Colorado.

What they're saying:

Authorities say the victims were found in a confined space, and the victims include four members of an extended family.

5. Kilmar Abrego Garcia given ultimatum by government, his lawyers claim

What we know:

Lawyers for Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia claim the government is engaging in a "coordinated effort" to force their client into a guilty plea.

Dig deeper:

In the recently released documents, the filing alleges that federal authorities gave Abrego Garcia an ultimatum: agree to a plea deal by Monday morning and be deported to Costa Rica after his sentence, or face deportation to Uganda if he fought the charges after being released from pretrial custody on Friday.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

