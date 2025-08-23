Phoenix-bound American Airlines flight makes emergency landing
PHOENIX - Officials with American Airlines say a plane that was headed to Phoenix had to make an emergency landing at an airport in the Washington, D.C. area on Aug. 23.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, Flight 357 took off from Philadelphia, and landed safely at Washington Dulles International Airport following reports of smoke from a traveler's device.
"The device was quickly contained by crew members prior to landing," read a portion of the statement.
Dig deeper:
According to American Airlines officials, there were 160 passengers and six crew members onboard the plane.
"Per procedure, emergency personnel met the aircraft," read a portion of the statement. "Our team worked quickly to reaccommodate customers on alternative flights."
What they're saying:
"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused and thank our crew for their professionalism," the statement reads.