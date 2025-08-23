Phoenix-bound American Airlines flight makes emergency landing

The Brief American Airlines Flight 357 had to make an emergency landing at Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. The plane was on its way to Phoenix from Philadelphia, and 160 passengers were onboard. The plane made the emergency landing "following reports of smoke from a customer’s device."



Officials with American Airlines say a plane that was headed to Phoenix had to make an emergency landing at an airport in the Washington, D.C. area on Aug. 23.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, Flight 357 took off from Philadelphia, and landed safely at Washington Dulles International Airport following reports of smoke from a traveler's device.

"The device was quickly contained by crew members prior to landing," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

According to American Airlines officials, there were 160 passengers and six crew members onboard the plane.

"Per procedure, emergency personnel met the aircraft," read a portion of the statement. "Our team worked quickly to reaccommodate customers on alternative flights."

What they're saying:

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused and thank our crew for their professionalism," the statement reads.