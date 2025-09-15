Teen dead, another hurt in Mesa party shooting

The Brief A shooting at an early Monday morning party in Mesa left a 17-year-old dead and a 19-year-old with life-threatening injuries. Neighbors were awakened by multiple gunshots and said they saw a group of intoxicated young adults before the shooting, which is believed to have started with a fight.



A teenager is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Mesa party near Gilbert and Baseline roads.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the early Monday morning scene.

What they're saying:

Neighbors were stunned to hear rounds of gunfire break out around 2 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 15. They said a lot of the young adults at the party appeared to be intoxicated.

"All you could hear was the rounds of gunfire. Probably 8 to 10, I say. 'Pop, pop, pop.' It did not stop," said a neighbor named Camila, who was woken up by the sound. "It was just so scary that it was so close to us. I mean we have babies in the house, we have children."

Hours later, Mesa Police closed off the apartment complex as homicide investigators collected evidence.

"I heard nine gunshots—back to back," said another neighbor who asked not to be identified because she is still frightened.

She saw a group of young people outside her front yard after the shooting. "Those two young people just got really hysteric. Crying, yelling."

She said she gathered from police and other neighbors that a fight broke out at the party and shots were fired.

Mesa Police said two males were struck: a 19-year-old who is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and a 17-year-old who is dead.

"The gunshots really did shake me up at night because I was like—what if they are in our backyard or something? Or they get aggressive and there is a shoot off and our home is right here. I’m scared of a bullet coming through our home with our little ones," the anonymous neighbor said.

What we don't know:

Officers have not shared what led to the fight or if they are looking for any suspects.

No names have been released in this case.