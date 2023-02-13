Teen killed after playing with gun inside school official’s home

article

A 14-year-old boy was killed after playing with a gun with another teen inside of a home, South Carolina authorities said.

Gaffney Police said the shooting happened Sunday after midnight at an apartment in Colonial Heights.

First responders found the 14-year-old boy on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police interviewed the homeowner and the victim’s 13-year-old cousin who were also at the home. They said the victim accidentally shot himself.

Authorities said the teenagers found the homeowner’s handgun inside the apartment.

The victim, his cousin, and the homeowner are affiliated with the Cherokee County School District, according to police.

According to FOX Carolina, the victim is identified as Zakius Joshua Davis. The news outlet also reported the homeowner is an assistant coach with the school district.

"This is nothing short of an absolute tragic event that has claimed this young person’s life," the coroner told the news outlet. "It should send a loud message to adults that our children must be protected from having access to weapons whether loaded or unloaded. And, they must be educated from an early age that guns are not toys and should be respected. My thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

