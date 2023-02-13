Teen killed after playing with gun inside school official’s home

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
10
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
High Wind Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 6:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Teen killed after playing with gun inside school official’s home

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
ambulance-generic-1 article

(FOX 9)

GAFFNEY, S.C. - A 14-year-old boy was killed after playing with a gun with another teen inside of a home, South Carolina authorities said.

Gaffney Police said the shooting happened Sunday after midnight at an apartment in Colonial Heights.

First responders found the 14-year-old boy on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police interviewed the homeowner and the victim’s 13-year-old cousin who were also at the home. They said the victim accidentally shot himself.

Authorities said the teenagers found the homeowner’s handgun inside the apartment.

The victim, his cousin, and the homeowner are affiliated with the Cherokee County School District, according to police.

According to FOX Carolina, the victim is identified as Zakius Joshua Davis. The news outlet also reported the homeowner is an assistant coach with the school district.

"This is nothing short of an absolute tragic event that has claimed this young person’s life," the coroner told the news outlet. "It should send a loud message to adults that our children must be protected from having access to weapons whether loaded or unloaded. And, they must be educated from an early age that guns are not toys and should be respected. My thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 