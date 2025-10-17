Teen shooting victim in Phoenix receives aid from quick-acting neighbors

The Brief Chad, after hearing gunshots on Oct. 14 near 12th Street and Bell Road, found 17-year-old Marki Anthony suffering from a chest wound and immediately began CPR and life-saving efforts despite the potential danger from the gunman. Julie, Chad's mother, quickly arrived on the scene and took over chest compressions, stating, "I would have wanted it done for my child," even as both she and her son struggled to connect with 911 services in the emergency's critical moments.



A Phoenix mother and son are being hailed for their quick thinking after they rushed to provide CPR to a 17-year-old shooting victim in the street after an Oct. 14 shooting.

What they're saying:

Chad was walking his dog near 12th Street and Bell Road around 9:20 p.m. when he heard gunshots. After a car drove by alerting him that someone had been shot, Chad found 17-year-old Marki Anthony with a chest wound and immediately began working to save him.

"There's blood pretty much everywhere. And I felt for a pulse. Told him I'm here with him. Just trying to keep him awake," Chad said.

He found Anthony’s friend sitting nearby, unsure what to do. Despite the risk of the gunman being close, Chad said he knew he had to act.

"Even though I didn't know where the gunman was, I'm not going to just stand around and let a kid die without at least trying to save him," Chad said.

Chad’s mother, Julie, raced to the scene after her son called her.

"'Somebody's been shot.' And I'm, you know, as a mom, your heart drops," Julie said.

When she arrived, she took over chest compressions from Chad.

"I would have wanted it done for my child," she said.

Both Chad and Julie struggled to get through to 911 in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. "I think my husband hung up after five minutes, and they finally texted back. We just couldn't get through," Julie said.

Phoenix police later identified the victim as Marki Anthony.

No suspects have been arrested in this case.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here if you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe for Marki.