Boy seriously hurt in north Phoenix shooting

A boy has life-threatening injuries after being shot on Tuesday night in north Phoenix.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 near 12th Street and Bell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the area and found a juvenile boy with at least one gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified. It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

"Officers have secured the area and are working on identifying witnesses, along with any possible surveillance footage," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said. "Detectives are expected to respond, begin investigating, and process the scene."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened