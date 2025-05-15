Teenager found guilty in a 2024 Gilbert barn arson as owners start to rebuild

The Brief A second teenager was found responsible for a 2024 arson in Gilbert. The arson happened the night before the Fourth of July. Two teenage boys have been found responsible for throwing fireworks into the barn where a group of girls were hanging out.



A second Gilbert teen has now been found responsible for setting fire to a barn full of teenagers last summer.

This happened the night before the Fourth of July.

A Maricopa County Juvenile Court ruled a 16-year-old boy was responsible for charges of arson, criminal damage, and four counts of endangerment with risk of death.

The remnants of a barn torched in Gilbert the day before the Fourth of July in 2024.

Jeni Jones owns the barn where this happened.

She says a group of her daughters' friends were hanging out in the barn at the time.

She says the suspect was not part of their group but came onto their property and threw a firework into the building.

Nearly a year later, they are still just starting to rebuild.

"We finished the paperwork, got the plans approved. We're doing a metal structure, more fire resistant, and a few extra security cameras. I think the plan was to remove the open fence in the back," Jones said.

No one was hurt in the fire.

One other teen was already found responsible in this case.