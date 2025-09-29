Teenager killed in Peoria off-road crash, police say

The Brief A 14-year-old died in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 28 near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Old Carefree Highway. The teen who died wasn't identified. Three other people were hurt.



A crash involving two off-road motorcycles in Peoria on Sunday left a teenager dead.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. on Sept. 28 near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Old Carefree Highway.

Peoria Police say two adult drivers and two juveniles were riding the motorcycles when one of the vehicles rear-ended the other, causing all four riders to be ejected.

A 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Both drivers suffered injuries and were hospitalized. The second juvenile passenger was also hurt.

Police say impairment is not suspected in the crash.

What we don't know:

The teen who died wasn't identified.

What's next:

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Map of area where the crash happened