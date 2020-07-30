Tempe Fire: Workers injured during train derailment cleanup effort over Tempe Town Lake

Tempe Fire officials say two workers have suffered injuries during cleanup efforts over Tempe Town Lake.

Officials made the announcement during a news conference on the afternoon of July 31, days after a 102-car Union Pacific Railroad freight train traveling from Tucson to Phoenix derailed July 29 as it traveled on a century-old bridge that spans the man-made Tempe Town Lake, setting the bridge ablaze and partially collapsing the structure.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Andrea Glass, the incident happened at around 1:36 p.m., during an offloading process for a tank car containing the hazardous material cyclohexanone. Contracted workers were splashed with the material as they were disconnecting a hose.

Assistant Chief Glass said one worker was splashed in the face, while the other worker was splashed in the chest area. Decontamination effort followed, and fire crews were called to the scene. The leak stopped by around 2:30 p.m., but no more than 10 gallons of the chemical were released into a dirt area around the tank.

One of the workers, identified by Assistant Chief Glass as a 52-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The other worker was treated on scene, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

As a result of the incident, light rail operations is stopped in the area, according to Assistant Chief Glass.

Earlier in the week, authorities said crews were getting ready to begin a long cleanup process on July 30.

Some cars were carrying toxic chemical

Two of the tank cars were carrying cyclohexanone, a pale and oily liquid that is toxic and flammable.

Originally, Union Pacific Railroad said none of the cars were leaking, but on Wednesday night, officials confirmed there was a leak. It appeared to be going into a dry river bed and not into the river.

"It is important to note that the leak of cyclohexanone from a derailed car has been stopped and contained since the car was up-righted by crews overnight. That action largely mitigates any hazardous materials issues at the site," stated City of Tempe officials.

According to the Tempe Fire Department, 500 gallons leaked from one of the rail cars. It has now been contained. Tempe city officials say the cyclohexanone leaked into a city-operated storm drain that led to a try riverbed on the west side of the Tempe Town Lake dam.

"Testing is underway to determine if there are any environmental concerns," read a portion of a statement from the City of Tempe.

Union Pacific: As many as 10 cars derailed

The impressive views that were seen after 6 a.m. on July 29 meant the story garnered international attention.

Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said as many as 10 train cars derailed and the south side of the bridge then collapsed and caught fire.

At the time of the derailment, authorities say no one was injured. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation in the multi-alarm fire.

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir said at a news conference that “there is nothing to suggest” that the derailment was a criminal act.

"Our intention is to fix this bridge. It’s important to the Phoenix area. We will go in there and make our assessments and move forward fixing this bridge," said a Union Pacific spokesperson.

Bridge the scene of prior derailment

On June 26, there was a derailment at this same spot on the bridge. It took two days for crews to make repairs. Union Pacific said they conducted an annual inspection on July 9.

Union Pacific officials said 12 cars derailed that time. Tempe officials said the bridge “was found to be in good standing.”

FOX 10 asked for the inspection report or at the very least to be told what it uncovered. Union Pacific said they've handed it over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

An NTSB official stated they are still in the fact-finding phase of their investigation and that it will be a "much much longer before they determine a cause."

Businesses await reopening of Tempe Town Lake

According to officials with the City of Tempe on July 30, Tempe Town Lake and Tempe Beach Park will remain closed, and all lake activities have been cancelled until further notice.

Meanwhile, businesses in the area are eagerly awaiting the reopening of the lake.

Heath Porretta and Lyndi Symons, who own a watersport rental business in the area, knew everything was about to change on the morning of July 29.

"I knew that we're definitely going to be hustling and grinding the next few weeks," said Porretta.

"I saw the fire trucks and everything," said Symons. "We realized it was not safe to have people out here."

Over the last few weeks, the paddleboard and kayak business was starting to take off, and in July, they had more than a thousand customers. Now, the phone calls for rentals are filled with questions.

"Of course people want to know when it's going to open," said Symons. "I don’t have an answer for them."

"It’s disappointing, but hopefully we’ll get together, the city will get together, and we’ll get back out," said Symons.

Porretta and Symons stress their business is still open. People can rent their boards and kayaks and take them to nearby lakes. Their main business in Tempe Town Lake, however, is dried up for now.

"Well, we’ve been through COVID-19, and this is nothing that we can’t handle," said Porretta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

