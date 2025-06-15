Tempe PD gives tips on how to spot a real police officer from a fake one

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Valley, San Carlos, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Yuma County, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Superior, Central Phoenix, Dripping Springs, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Globe/Miami, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Aguila Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, West Pinal County, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert
7
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Extreme Heat Warning
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

Tempe PD gives tips on how to spot a real police officer from a fake one

By
Published  June 15, 2025 5:39pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
How to spot a real officer from a fake one

How to spot a real officer from a fake one

The Brief

    • Tempe Police Officer Jessica Ells is giving tips on how to spot a real officer from someone who is impersonating one.
    • These tips come after a suspect in Minnesota is accused of dressing as an officer and shooting two Minnesota politicians and their spouses.

TEMPE, Ariz. - The news that the Minnesota shooter impersonated a police officer is extra troubling and is leading local police to share tips on how to tell a real officer from a fake one.

What we know:

"This is a very serious offense and something we really want to take seriously," said Tempe Police Officer Jessica Ells.

After a man dressed to look like police reportedly shot two Minnesota politicians and their spouses this weekend, killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, police officers in the Valley are sharing tips on how to watch out for these bad actors.

Tempe Police says standard issue uniforms may look similar from one jurisdiction to the next, but transparency from legitimate officers will stand out.

"They will all have their duty weapon and a hard badge and everyone is going to be very open with giving their serial number, their name, what agency they work for and a phone number to call dispatch to verify their presence there," Officer Ells said.

Related

MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter listed pro-choice supporters; No Kings papers found in fake police car
article

MN lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter listed pro-choice supporters; No Kings papers found in fake police car

The suspect who fatally shot Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, had a manifesto with pro-life supporters on it, including Democratic lawmakers. He also had "No Kings" papers in his fake police vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Vehicles may also add to confusion.

"A lot of police cars do go to auction when they are miled out for a department, so the radios and the decals will be taken off, but they still have that general police officer look," Officer Ells said.

So, if you are concerned about a potential impersonator, be sure to voice that.

"With what's going on in our climate today, they're going to be OK to call and verify," Officer Ells said.

This message comes as politicians on both sides of the aisle are sounding the alarm on the acts of the wanted man in Minnesota.

Related

Live updates on Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter manhunt continues for 2nd day
article

Live updates on Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter manhunt continues for 2nd day

The manhunt for Vance Boelter continues into its second day. Law enforcement identified him as the suspect who assassinated Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, and injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

"That is the literal definition of political terrorism. If you use violence to change a political outcome, that's terrorism," Arizona Republican Party Chair, Gina Swoboda, said.

The Source

  • The Tempe Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyTempeNewsMinnesota