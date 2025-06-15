Tempe PD gives tips on how to spot a real police officer from a fake one

The Brief Tempe Police Officer Jessica Ells is giving tips on how to spot a real officer from someone who is impersonating one. These tips come after a suspect in Minnesota is accused of dressing as an officer and shooting two Minnesota politicians and their spouses.



The news that the Minnesota shooter impersonated a police officer is extra troubling and is leading local police to share tips on how to tell a real officer from a fake one.

What we know:

"This is a very serious offense and something we really want to take seriously," said Tempe Police Officer Jessica Ells.

After a man dressed to look like police reportedly shot two Minnesota politicians and their spouses this weekend, killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, police officers in the Valley are sharing tips on how to watch out for these bad actors.

Tempe Police says standard issue uniforms may look similar from one jurisdiction to the next, but transparency from legitimate officers will stand out.

"They will all have their duty weapon and a hard badge and everyone is going to be very open with giving their serial number, their name, what agency they work for and a phone number to call dispatch to verify their presence there," Officer Ells said.

Vehicles may also add to confusion.

"A lot of police cars do go to auction when they are miled out for a department, so the radios and the decals will be taken off, but they still have that general police officer look," Officer Ells said.

So, if you are concerned about a potential impersonator, be sure to voice that.

"With what's going on in our climate today, they're going to be OK to call and verify," Officer Ells said.

This message comes as politicians on both sides of the aisle are sounding the alarm on the acts of the wanted man in Minnesota.

"That is the literal definition of political terrorism. If you use violence to change a political outcome, that's terrorism," Arizona Republican Party Chair, Gina Swoboda, said.