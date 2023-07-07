Tempe youth start audio project on extreme heat

Youth in Tempe experience what all the rest of us do when we step outside during Arizona summers.

It's hot, and with the state's current heatwave expected to last for at least the next 10 days, these teens say it's tough for them to continue doing the activities they love.

If you look at a really hot summer from the eyes of a teenager, getting around the city can be really tough when you need to wait for a bus, or you don't have a car.," said a Tempe official.

That's why the city of Tempe Office of Sustainability and Resilience started up this audio project, featuring youth like Shalae Clemens, who grew up in this extreme heat.

"I play sand volleyball, and it does affect me, she said. "With the sport, we have to wear certain socks so the sand doesn't burn our feet, adjust to the time of day."

She's one of several sharing her story, an experience, she says, has been rewarding for her.

"Having the opportunity to share my experience is powerful and getting to help edit the project, hear other stories," she said.

As they grow their following, their hope is to inspire change.

"To take action, inspire them to help Tempe become a more sustainable city, and take steps toward reducing extreme heat," Clemens said.