Tempe youth start audio project on extreme heat

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
12
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Watch
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Tempe youth start audio project on extreme heat

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 10 Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. - Youth in Tempe experience what all the rest of us do when we step outside during Arizona summers.

It's hot, and with the state's current heatwave expected to last for at least the next 10 days, these teens say it's tough for them to continue doing the activities they love.

If you look at a really hot summer from the eyes of a teenager, getting around the city can be really tough when you need to wait for a bus, or you don't have a car.," said a Tempe official.

That's why the city of Tempe Office of Sustainability and Resilience started up this audio project, featuring youth like Shalae Clemens, who grew up in this extreme heat.

"I play sand volleyball, and it does affect me, she said. "With the sport, we have to wear certain socks so the sand doesn't burn our feet, adjust to the time of day."

az cactus heat file image

She's one of several sharing her story, an experience, she says, has been rewarding for her.

"Having the opportunity to share my experience is powerful and getting to help edit the project, hear other stories," she said.

As they grow their following, their hope is to inspire change.

"To take action, inspire them to help Tempe become a more sustainable city, and take steps toward reducing extreme heat," Clemens said.