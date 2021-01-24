Expand / Collapse search
Texas man with gun, 95 rounds of ammo 'needed information about the Oval Office' before arrest

By David Matthews
Published 
Updated 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON, USA - JANUARY 20: Police officers stand guard as supporters of Joe Biden gather outside the Capitol building during the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President in Washington, DC, United States on January 20, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Cosku

WASHINGTON -  A Texas man faces weapons charges in D.C. after the U.S. Secret Service says they stopped him with an unregistered gun, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition and a suspicious request for "information about the Oval Office."

Authorities say they first interacted with 37-year-old Macias Santiago around 11:51 a.m. Friday near Constitution Ave. and 16th St. NW.

Santiago, of Midland, Texas, asked officers if he could park along Constitution Ave. Then he said he needed "information about the Oval Office."

Officers noticed a firearm holster under Santiago's center console. They asked Santiago if he had a weapon and he said yes.

Officers later searched Santiago's black GMC pickup truck and found an unregistered .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol, two loaded 8-round magazines and a box containing 79 more rounds of ammunition.

Santiago now faces felony weapons charges in D.C.

Santiago's arrest comes during heightened security in the nation's capital following this month's deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

At least 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in D.C. through mid-March to assist local law enforcement. 

Thousands of National Guard troops in DC return to Capitol after relocated to parking garage

Thousands of National Guard troops in D.C. have returned to the U.S. Capitol after being relocated to a nearby parking garage

Last Friday, a Virginia man was arrested trying to cross an inauguration checkpoint with an unauthorized credential, a handgun and 500 rounds of ammo.

Read the arresting officer's full affidavit filed in court for Santiago's case: