The Abbey: Old Phoenix church set to be re-born as an event venue

In Downtown Phoenix, an old church is surrounded by new, modern apartment buildings in the area of Monroe and 3rd Avenue.

That church, however, is about to be reborn.

"We have that mix of old and new people like, oh, you know we’re such a new city, but we actually have a lot of history," said Phoenix historian Marshall Shore.

Taking a look at the building's past

The church building itself had quite the history.

"They would never build a building [like this today]," said Shore. "It’s got such a presence Downtown."

It was built in 1929 as Phoenix’s first Baptist church. The congregation, however, moved out in the 60s. That was followed by a fire, a giant bee hive, and ghost sightings.

Work already underway

At first glance, one might think the Monroe Street Abbey is ready for the wrecking ball. Inside the building, one can find a place that has dirt floors, broken windows, no roof, and is overrun by pigeons.

Some may ask who would want to renovate the old place. The answer: Trista Croce.

"I’m the right person for this," said Croce. "I've been in the Valley for well over a decade doing weddings and events. I operate on a very high luxury level."

While the roof won't be replaced, a new and improved facility will be inside. By 2024, special events like weddings will bring this place back to life.

"They want the quality. They want the look. They want the ambiance, and so what I want to do is take that level of service and experience, and bring it into a Downtown kind of field"

For Croce, this is not baptism by fire: she's been in business for years, and feels it in her gut that this is the right place.

Former Phoenix Mayor Terry Goddard owns the building, and Croce will rent the space from him.