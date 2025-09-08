'The Life of a Showgirl': Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Arizona Target stores
article
PHOENIX - Attention Swifties! Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album at several Arizona stores next month.
The backstory:
Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.
What we know:
Five hundred select Target stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, October 3, to sell three exclusive CD editions of the album.
There is a limit of four albums per customer.
Here's where you can grab your copy in Arizona:
Ahwatukee
- 4734 E. Ray Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85044
Bullhead City
- 3699 Hwy 95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442
Flagstaff
- 1650 S. Milton Rd., Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Gilbert
- 5110 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212
- 3931 S. Gilbert Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85297
- 1515 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296
Peoria
- 24890 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85383
- 8055 W. Bell Rd., Peoria, AZ 85382
Prescott
- 1851 E. Highway 69, Prescott, AZ 86301
Queen Creek
- 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sierra Vista
- 4151 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
Tempe
- 1800 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281
Tucson
- 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85748
Yuma
- 1450 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy, Yuma, AZ 85365