'The Life of a Showgirl': Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Arizona Target stores

Published  September 8, 2025 8:13am MST
Entertainment
FOX 10 Phoenix
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

The Brief

    • Target is hosting midnight sales of Taylor Swift's new album.
    • Select stores across the country will stay open to sell "The Life of a Showgirl."
    • Over a dozen stores in Arizona will offer the special midnight release.

PHOENIX - Attention Swifties! Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album at several Arizona stores next month.

The backstory:

Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

What we know:

Five hundred select Target stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, October 3, to sell three exclusive CD editions of the album.

There is a limit of four albums per customer.

Here's where you can grab your copy in Arizona:

Ahwatukee

  • 4734 E. Ray Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85044

Bullhead City

  • 3699 Hwy 95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Flagstaff

  • 1650 S. Milton Rd., Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Gilbert

  • 5110 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212
  • 3931 S. Gilbert Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85297
  • 1515 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296

Peoria

  • 24890 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85383
  • 8055 W. Bell Rd., Peoria, AZ 85382

Prescott

  • 1851 E. Highway 69, Prescott, AZ 86301

Queen Creek

  • 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Sierra Vista

  • 4151 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Tempe

  • 1800 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281

Tucson

  • 9615 E. Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85748

Yuma

  • 1450 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy, Yuma, AZ 85365

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from the "New Heights" podcast, Taylor Swift's Instagram page and Target.com.

