'The Life of a Showgirl': Taylor Swift's new album will have midnight release at these Arizona Target stores

The Brief Target is hosting midnight sales of Taylor Swift's new album. Select stores across the country will stay open to sell "The Life of a Showgirl." Over a dozen stores in Arizona will offer the special midnight release.



Attention Swifties! Target is planning a midnight release for Taylor Swift's new album at several Arizona stores next month.

The backstory:

Swift unveiled her 12th studio album titled "The Life of a Showgirl" while guest starring on "New Heights," a podcast hosted by her fiancé Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

What we know:

Five hundred select Target stores across the country will stay open past midnight on Friday, October 3, to sell three exclusive CD editions of the album.

There is a limit of four albums per customer.

Here's where you can grab your copy in Arizona:

Ahwatukee

4734 E. Ray Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85044

Bullhead City

3699 Hwy 95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442

Flagstaff

1650 S. Milton Rd., Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Gilbert

5110 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85212

3931 S. Gilbert Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85297

1515 E. Warner Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85296

Peoria

24890 N. Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria, AZ 85383

8055 W. Bell Rd., Peoria, AZ 85382

Prescott

1851 E. Highway 69, Prescott, AZ 86301

Queen Creek

21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Rd., Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Sierra Vista

4151 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Tempe

1800 E. Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281

Tucson

9615 E. Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85748

Yuma

1450 S. Yuma Palms Pkwy, Yuma, AZ 85365