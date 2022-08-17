‘The Simpsons’ showrunner teases Season 34 will reveal how sitcom can seemingly ‘predict the future’

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:52 PM MST until WED 6:15 PM MST, Yuma County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:17 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:02 PM MST until WED 6:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:01 PM MST until WED 6:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 8:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:06 PM MST until WED 6:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 6:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Mohave County, Yavapai County
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:59 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Pima County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:30 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:15 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Pima County, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

‘The Simpsons’ showrunner teases Season 34 will reveal how sitcom can seemingly ‘predict the future’

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
"The Simpsons" has been running for 33 seasons and has predicted major events in the past, such as Donald Trump running for president and the coronavirus pandemic. (FOX)

"The Simpsons" showrunner Matt Selman teased how the animated family sitcom can seemingly "predict the future" in their episodes and anticipates revealing all in Season 34.

"It’s a conceptual episode with lots of crazy stuff in it, but it does an explanation of how ‘The Simpsons’ can predict the future," Selman told Deadline in an interview.

The hit series has been running for 33 seasons and has predicted major events in the past such as Donald Trump running for president, the coronavirus pandemic, Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime show and more.

Since "The Simpsons" has aired for more than three decades on FOX, Selman — who is also a writer and executive producer on the sitcom — said pushing out fresh content for the series is the "greatest creative challenge" for the writing team.

'THE SIMPSONS' RENEWED FOR TWO MORE SEASONS TAKING THE COMEDY THROUGH 2023

The-SImpsons2.jpg

The show’s accolades boast 98 Emmy nominations in its lifetime, with 35 wins — including being nominated this year for outstanding animated program. "The Simpsons" have created more than 700 episodes.

"I’m excited about Season 34. It’s probably the best 34th season of any show you’ve ever seen," Selman joked.

Matt-Selman.jpg

FILE - Matt Selman speaks onstage at "The Simpsons" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022, in San Diego, Calif. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

He continued to say that "The Simpsons" will air two Halloween episodes this year — two "Treehouse of Horror" episodes — and the other includes three scary stories. 

"We have an anime parody of ‘Death Note,’ which I’m so excited about. The full-length episode is a parody of Stephen King’s book ‘It’ with, get ready for it, Krusty as Pennywise," he remarked.

Selman added that this season will feature several celebrity guests, such as Marvel’s "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu and comedy legend Melissa McCarthy.

"I’m very excited about Season 34. You can’t just rest on your laurels. You have to be pushing yourself and challenging yourself, and making sure every episode is distinct and emotional and visual and compelling and scary and cinematic," Selman concluded.

"The Simpsons" will return Sundays on Sept. 25.

