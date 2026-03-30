Nancy Guthrie missing for nearly 2 months; 'white plague' cases rising in U.S. l Morning News Brief

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From the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie to a rise in tuberculosis cases in the United States, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 30.

1. Nancy Guthrie search reaches Day 58

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2. Missing AZ woman found dead in canal

3. Tuberculosis ‘rebound effect’

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4. "She continues to fight"

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5. ‘Farmworkers Day’

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