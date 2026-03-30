Nancy Guthrie missing for nearly 2 months; 'white plague' cases rising in U.S. l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, March 30, 2026. (Getty Images)
From the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie to a rise in tuberculosis cases in the United States, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of March 30.
1. Nancy Guthrie search reaches Day 58
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Monday marks Day 58 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as it's been eight weeks since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
2. Missing AZ woman found dead in canal
Advocates are questioning why a Turquoise Alert was not issued for a missing 28-year-old woman who was found dead in a Scottsdale canal on Saturday morning. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi learns more.
3. Tuberculosis ‘rebound effect’
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Tuberculosis - nicknamed "white plague" from the pale appearance of those affected with the disease - has been rising in the U.S. since the pandemic, health officials have warned.
4. "She continues to fight"
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Solange Tremblay, a veteran crew member on Jazz Aviation Flight 8646 operated for Air Canada Express, was found alive on the tarmac still strapped into her jump seat.
5. ‘Farmworkers Day’
Arizona will not be recognizing Tuesday as "Cesar Chavez Day." The state is joining several others in distancing itself from the late civil rights leader following abuse allegations that came to light earlier this month.
A look at today's weather
Windy and warm conditions are forecast for Monday in Phoenix.
Click here for full forecast