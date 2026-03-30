Arizona weather forecast: Spotty showers possible in Phoenix area

The Brief A cooler pattern shift begins Monday, with breezy conditions and rain chances across Arizona. In the Valley, highs will be in the mid-90s with about a 10% chance of spotty showers. By mid-week, high temperatures will drop into the 80s in the Phoenix area.



A busy week of weather is ahead!

Following a long stretch of record heat, we'll take a short break. The weather pattern has begun to shift from hot and dry to more humid, breezy and mild.

What to Expect on Monday:

Moisture will drive from the south over Arizona today. In the next several days, a few disturbances will pass the region and bring increased shower and thunderstorm chances.

While the pattern still doesn't offer a large amount of moisture, it should be enough for a few spotty showers to fire up over the higher elevations north and east during the day Monday. A few storms may pass west to east across the state, especially the eastern half of the state, late in the day and into this evening. This brings the Valley a 10% chance. A few dry thunderstorms could pass through, too. These would bring the risk of fires to spark, as it will be quite breezy today and the next few days, as well.

The forecast high for Monday reaches 95 degrees with a mostly to partly sunny sky. Gusts of 20-25 mph are forecast in Phoenix and 30-40 mph in Flagstaff on Monday.

Later This Week:

Winds will turn even stronger on Tuesday. Gusts may exceed 30-40 mph around the Valley and 35-45+ in the High Country. Even Wednesday will be quite windy to breezy around the state.

Temperatures will slip to the low 90s in the Valley on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the forecast high drops to the middle 80s. The upper 80s will last through Thursday and Friday before the low 90s return Easter weekend.

An additional shower chance develops Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Northern and eastern Arizona have the best chance for rain and thunderstorms passing on Wednesday, but there's another 10% chance for isolated showers making their way down to the Valley.

Big picture view:

With any storms this week, stronger gusts, briefly steady to heavy rain, and even blowing dust are possible.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)