The Skin & Beauty Co. burglarized in Surprise: 'It's all gone'

A beauty business is the victim of a costly crime and the owner wants to warn others to be on the lookout for Grinches this holiday season.

This happened on the night of Dec. 11 at a small business named The Skin & Beauty Co. that houses four estheticians who treat skin in Surprise.

"Came in, busted that window there, came in, and within five minutes, wiped us clean and there's no more video after that," Monique Verdin said. She's one of the impacted business owners.

Security video shows them crawling through the window, stealing beauty products, expensive beauty equipment and even ripping the television off the wall.

Verdin is still looking into why the alarm system wasn't triggered at the salon near Bell and Reems roads.

"It's taken us 14 years to get here, and in five minutes, it's all gone. I don't think people realize what they are taking away from people," she said.

Vedrin says there are a total of four businesses all focused on skin care and beauty.

The burglars broke into all the rooms to steal. Surprisingly, police say the community can help on this one.

"This was a smash and grab. It was a business area where people may have seen something. If they did, we encourage them to contact us," said Sgt. Richard Hernandez with the Surprise Police Department.

The suspects wore pants, hooded sweatshirts, face coverings, and gloves, Hernandez said.

Verdin says she's thankful no one was hurt and is touched by how the beauty community in Surprise and beyond has rallied to help the estheticians meet their immediate needs.

She says neighboring businesses are also helping them get through the shock of it all.

"You never realize how good people can be," Verdin said.

Anyone with information can contact the Surprise Police Department here.

