"The Watcher" home sells for $400K less than purchase after threatening letters

A New Jersey house whose current owners were scared off the property by a series of threatening letters has sold for $400,000 less than the owners paid.

Derek and Maria Broaddus bought the Westfield home for $1,355,657 in 2014 but didn't move in after receiving the first of four letters from an anonymous writer known only as 'The Watcher.'

NJ.com reports Andrew and Allison Carr purchased it for $959,360. It was originally listed for $1.25 million in 2016.

Andrew Carr declined comment.

In a series of letters, the writer asked if the Broadduses were bringing "young blood" into the home and asked the names of their two children. The Broadduses claimed the writer had a "mentally disturbed fixation" on the home.

The writer was never found.

A judge threw out lawsuits stemming from the purchase.

