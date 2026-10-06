Thief steals empty Mac Mini boxes in Tempe; Protesters push Cornell president to resign | Nightly Roundup

From fraternity activity suspensions at U of A, to a strange Tempe burglary, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

1. U of A fraternity activities suspended

Featured article

2. Protesters demand Cornell president resign over rape case

3. Break-in at Tempe tech business caught on cam

Featured article

4. What we know about the suspected plague death

5. Child dies, another injured in I-10 crash