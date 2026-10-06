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Thief steals empty Mac Mini boxes in Tempe; Protesters push Cornell president to resign | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 6, 2026 5:29 PM MST
Published October 6, 2026 5:29 PM MST

PHOENIX - From fraternity activity suspensions at U of A, to a strange Tempe burglary, here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Tuesday, October 6, 2026. 

1. U of A fraternity activities suspended

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University of Arizona suspends all fraternity activities amid misconduct investigation
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University of Arizona suspends all fraternity activities amid misconduct investigation

The University of Arizona has halted all campus-wide fraternity activities following a surge in misconduct allegations.

2. Protesters demand Cornell president resign over rape case

3. Break-in at Tempe tech business caught on cam

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Tempe burglar steals empty Mac Mini boxes instead of computers
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Tempe burglar steals empty Mac Mini boxes instead of computers

A man shattered a window at a Tempe tech company and stole dozens of boxes, missing the actual computers sitting right in front of him.

4. What we know about the suspected plague death

5. Child dies, another injured in I-10 crash

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Four-year-old boy dead after 3-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix
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Four-year-old boy dead after 3-car crash on I-10 in Phoenix

A 4-year-old boy has died and a 2-year-old was injured after a three-car crash on Eastbound I-10 near 43rd Avenue on Tuesday morning, DPS says.

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