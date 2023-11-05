Three men, a teen injured in a central Phoenix shooting, PD says

Three men and a teenager were hurt in a shooting during what was described as a "large gathering" in Phoenix just after midnight on Sunday.

Phoenix Police responded to reports of a shooting near I-17 and Indian School Road around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.

When they got there, they found three men and a teenager who were shot. Police say they're expected to be OK.

"At this time preliminary information suggests that an argument occurred during a large gathering nearby, during which the four victims were shot. Additional details about the incident remain part of the ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer said.

No suspect information was given.

Map of where the shooting happened: