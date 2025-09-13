Three people injured in Phoenix shooting: What we know

article

The Brief Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 13 It happened near 48th Street and McDowell Road around 12:45 p.m. The victims are expected to survive their injuries.



Three people were hurt in a Phoenix shooting on Saturday afternoon, the police department said.

What we know:

The Sept. 13 shooting happened near 48th Street and McDowell Road around 12:45 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they found three adults suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital for treatment where they were stabilized and expected to survive," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

An unidentified suspect was detained.

Detectives are working to learn more about what led to the shooting.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

Map of where the shooting happened