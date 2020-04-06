Tigers legend Al Kaline dies at 85

article

"Mr. Tiger" has died.

Detroit Tigers great Al Kaline has died at the age of 85 according to a member of the organization. No details are available at this time.

Kaline was an 18-time all-star who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980. At the time he was the 10th player to be voted in, on the first year of eligibility. In 1968 he played on the Tigers world series championship team.

The rightfielder joined the Tigers directly out of high school in 1953 at the age of 18, and left a mountain of accomplishments.

He was a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, and won the American League batting title in 1955. He retired from the game in 1974 after becoming the 12th player to reach the 3,000 career hit mark.

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 27: Hall of Famer Al Kaline is introduced during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 27, 2014 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Since his playing days Kaline remained with the Tigers front office and worked in a role as a team ambassador while assisting players in spring training. He also spent time as a broadcaster and called games on television for years alongside late Tiger great and fellow hall of famer George Kell.

His No. 6 is retired. It was the first time the franchise retired a former player's number.

Players weighed in on social media talking about what Kaline meant to them.

Former Tiger Justin Verlander said on Twitter, "Such a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many. I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. R.I.P. Mr Tiger, Al Kaline."