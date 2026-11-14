Tim McGraw cancels Hondo Rodeo Fest show due to FAA ground stop

The Brief Tim McGraw canceled his Hondo Rodeo Fest performance in downtown Phoenix because of an FAA ground stop. Organizers extended Miranda Lambert’s set and are offering affected fans a complimentary ticket for Sunday’s finale. Attendees said they were disappointed after paying hundreds of dollars and only finding out after entering Chase Field.



The nationwide FAA ground stop is not just affecting people at the airport, but people at the Hondo Rodeo Fest in downtown Phoenix who were waiting to see Tim McGraw. He canceled his performance on Friday due to the ground stop.

Disappointed Fans:

A lot of people at the Hondo Rodeo Fest are excited about being there on Saturday. However, some people paid hundreds of dollars for tickets for the night of Nov. 13 and were disappointed McGraw did not perform.

Substitute Performance:

The event organizers confirm McGraw was not able to make it because of Nov. 13's nationwide ground stop. To accommodate for McGraw’s absence, organizers extended Miranda Lambert’s performance.

What Fans Are Saying:

People who went to the concert say they only found out while they were already in Chase Field, and many say they were sad that they didn’t get to see McGraw perform.

"Tim McGraw is something really huge, and you look forward to that, and it’s really disappointing," said Hondo Rodeo Fest attendee Kim Smith. "It was kind of like a let down, you know? They didn’t really…they weren’t able to make up for it."

"I was glad Miranda Lambert played," said attendee Ben Walk. "She did great but I didn’t get everything I paid for out of it."

Dig deeper:

Blake Shelton is performing for the Nov. 14 show, and organizers are offering fans a complimentary ticket for Nov. 15, including the rodeo and concert for the finale.

What you can do:

Fans can use the same form from last night to request tickets.