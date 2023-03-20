Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
12
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:18 AM MDT until TUE 3:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 2:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Tony Lewis Sr., former DC drug kingpin, freed from prison

By Christopher Harris
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Tony Lewis Jr. has waited a long time for this day. 

He's spent years advocating for his father to be released from prison – holding rallies, getting petitions signed, and asking President Biden to transform the country's clemency program to reunite families like his own. 

Tony Lewis Sr. has served over three decades in prison for his role in one of the largest, most notorious crack-cocaine crime rings in the region. Convicted of being part of a 29-person conspiracy in 1989, the D.C. drug kingpin was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. 

On Monday, Lewis Jr. drove with his family to 14601 Burbridge Road SE in Cumberland, Maryland and picked his father up from the Federal Correctional Institution. 

His daughters held a sign that read, "Welcome Home Tony, Sr." as they waited to reunite with their Poppop. Another sign included a bible verse, "Who the son set free is free indeed." 

Lewis Jr. previously told FOX 5 that he was around 9 years old when his father was sentenced. He's 42 years old now. 

On Instagram, the community leader shared photos of his dad surrounded by loved ones, smiling from ear to ear. The emotion oozes out of one filtered photo as the father and son embrace in a hug they've dreamed of for nearly a lifetime.  "TONY LEWIS FREE," the caption reads. The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed with FOX 5 that Lewis Sr. was released from FCI Cumberland on Monday via good conduct time.  

"Thanks for every prayer, every showing of support for us during this tumultuous journey," Lewis Jr. wrote on Instagram. "We did it." 

He thanked his father's attorney, Brittany K. Barnett, as well — calling her an "angel of freedom" and "Harriet Tubman" for helping to bring him home.

"Thank you Tony Lewis Jr. for trusting me and allowing me to walk beside you on this journey. It was an honor," Barnett wrote on Instagram. "For 34 years, you stood by your father's side. you never wavered in your belief that your dad would one day be free from a life w/o parole sentence handed down under America's Draconian drug laws. Your dedication to your father's freedom was UNPARALLELED." 

Barnett said that her motion requesting Lewis Sr. be released early was denied in 2021 near Thanksgiving. A clemency petition was filed soon after, but no luck. 

Barnett tried again in 2022, and on Friday a D.C. judge granted her motion. 

FOX 5 reached out to Lewis Jr. for a statement, but we're told he just wants to spend time with his dad tonight. 