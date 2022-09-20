One dead after 18-wheeler flips over US-75 sidewall in Fairview, crashes onto road below

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
8
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:09 PM MST until TUE 4:15 PM MST, Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:30 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:30 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Live Now

One dead after 18-wheeler flips over US-75 sidewall in Fairview, crashes onto road below

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:59PM
Texas
FOX 4

FAIRVIEW, Texas - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a large crash in Fairview where a big rig fell off of an overpass.

Flames and smoke could be seen near the Allen Outlets just off of northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Stacy Road around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fairview police say early indications are that the 18-wheeler drifted into the right concrete sidewall, and flipped over the overpass landing on the service road below, bursting into flames.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not survive the crash, according to Fairview police.

One dead in fiery Fairview crash, leaves miles-long backup on US-75

The vehicle drifted into the right concrete sidewall crossing over Stacy Road, flipped over off the overpass and landed on the Service Road below and burst into flames.

Video from SKY 4 showed the big rig upside down.

Some damage was spotted above the crash on 75.

The northbound lanes of US-75 are currently shut down in the area.

The service Road from Cabela’s Drive to Stacy Rd is also shut down.
 

The Texas Department of Transportation says crews are at the scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.