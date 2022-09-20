One dead after 18-wheeler flips over US-75 sidewall in Fairview, crashes onto road below

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a large crash in Fairview where a big rig fell off of an overpass.

Flames and smoke could be seen near the Allen Outlets just off of northbound lanes of Highway 75 near Stacy Road around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fairview police say early indications are that the 18-wheeler drifted into the right concrete sidewall, and flipped over the overpass landing on the service road below, bursting into flames.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not survive the crash, according to Fairview police.

Video from SKY 4 showed the big rig upside down.

Some damage was spotted above the crash on 75.

The northbound lanes of US-75 are currently shut down in the area.

The service Road from Cabela’s Drive to Stacy Rd is also shut down.



The Texas Department of Transportation says crews are at the scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.