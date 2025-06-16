Expand / Collapse search
'Tragic and disturbing' shooting investigated in northern Arizona

By
Published  June 16, 2025 6:08pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department says a "tragic and disturbing" shooting happened in the town of Taylor on June 15 near Center and Main streets.
    • Two people with gunshot wounds died, and a third person was found inside the home but didn't have any injuries.

TAYLOR, Ariz. - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in northern Arizona.

What we know:

It happened on June 15 at around 7 p.m. at a home near Center and Main streets in the town of Taylor.

An open door at the home caused a concerned person to call the police to request a welfare check.

"Upon arrival, officers entered the residence and discovered two deceased individuals who had apparent gunshot wounds. A third individual was also located inside the home but sustained no injuries," the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department said.

The victims were identified as Troy Templeton, 62, of Taylor, and Cynthia Templeton, 53, of Taylor.

"This is a tragic incident that has shaken our community. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Troy and Cynthia during this incredibly difficult time. The senseless violence that took their lives has no place in our community, and we are committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice. Our detectives along with detectives from the AZ Department of Public Safety, Show Low PD, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and Winslow PD are working tirelessly to piece together what happened and why. While we are still early in the investigation, we want the public to know that we are following several strong leads. We also urge anyone who may have information—no matter how small—to come forward. Your cooperation could be critical in helping us solve this case," said Police Chief Robert Martin.

Image 1 of 2

Photo courtesy of the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department

What's next:

The White Mountain Regional Major Incident Investigations Team and the Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating what happened.

Investigators say there's no reason to believe there is a threat to the area.

"This is a tragic and disturbing incident, and our agency is committed to seeking justice for those affected. Additional information will be released as it becomes available," police said.

What you can do:

The police department is asking members of the community to report any suspicious activity to their local police departments.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department at 928-536-7500.

The Source

  • The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNavajo CountyNews