Tree trimmer becomes unresponsive 50-feet high; Bryce Fire burning in southeast Arizona | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the Bryce Fire burning in southeast Arizona to a tree trimmer who was unresponsive atop a 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 10, 2025.
1. Tree trimmer rescued from palm tree
Featured
A man had to be rescued after he was injured while trimming a palm tree in Phoenix.
2. Bryce Fire burning in southeast Arizona
Featured
A wildfire burning in southeast Arizona has torched 850 acres and required more than 170 firefighters to battle the flames so far.
3. Mesa man pulls weeds almost every day to protect Tonto National Forest
Featured
Don Pike, a dedicated Mesa resident, spends his mornings pulling weeds from the Tonto National Forest, which borders his back yard.
4. Marjorie Taylor Greene bows out of Senate race
Featured
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday she will not run for U.S. Senate in 2026.
5. Bullets missed heart in S.C. execution by firing squad
Featured
A pathologist hired by attorneys for death row inmates says a South Carolina man executed by firing squad was conscious and likely in extreme pain for as long as a minute.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
Mother's Day weekend starts off with triple-digit temperatures and lots of sunshine.