Tree trimmer becomes unresponsive 50-feet high; Bryce Fire burning in southeast Arizona | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 10, 2025 6:34pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the Bryce Fire burning in southeast Arizona to a tree trimmer who was unresponsive atop a 50-foot palm tree in Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 10, 2025.

1. Tree trimmer rescued from palm tree

A man had to be rescued after he was injured while trimming a palm tree in Phoenix.

2. Bryce Fire burning in southeast Arizona

A wildfire burning in southeast Arizona has torched 850 acres and required more than 170 firefighters to battle the flames so far.

3. Mesa man pulls weeds almost every day to protect Tonto National Forest

Don Pike, a dedicated Mesa resident, spends his mornings pulling weeds from the Tonto National Forest, which borders his back yard.

4. Marjorie Taylor Greene bows out of Senate race

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced Friday she will not run for U.S. Senate in 2026.

5. Bullets missed heart in S.C. execution by firing squad

A pathologist hired by attorneys for death row inmates says a South Carolina man executed by firing squad was conscious and likely in extreme pain for as long as a minute.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Mother's Day weekend starts off with triple-digit temperatures and lots of sunshine.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews