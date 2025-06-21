Trump claims US military struck 3 sites in Iran; explosive devices found in Pima County | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the US attacking three Iranian nuclear sites to improvised explosive devices being found in a southern Arizona park, and a toddler being found unresponsive in a motel bathtub, here are your top stories on fox10phoenix.com for June 21, 2025:
1. Trump says US hit Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israeli strikes
President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran, directly joining Israel’s effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict. Read more.
Donald Trump (Getty Images)
2. Bomb squad confirms 3rd IED was found in southern Arizona
Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been found in Pima County within a week, prompting an FBI and ATF investigation.
3. Child found unresponsive in Phoenix motel bathtub
The focus of the investigation near 23rd Ave. and Bell Rd. has been centered around the second floor room at the Motel 6. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean reports.
4. Smoke shop robbery remains unsolved
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened at a smoke shop near 84th Avenue and McDowell Road.
5. Staying comfortable and safe in extreme heat
Temperatures are hitting triple digits across the Valley, and now seniors are facing serious safety concerns, like dehydration and heat exhaustion.
Your weather tonight
Dry conditions remain in the forecast and a red flag warning will be in effect through 8 p.m. June 21.