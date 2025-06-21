Expand / Collapse search
Trump claims US military struck 3 sites in Iran; explosive devices found in Pima County | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  June 21, 2025 6:45pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the US attacking three Iranian nuclear sites to improvised explosive devices being found in a southern Arizona park, and a toddler being found unresponsive in a motel bathtub, here are your top stories on fox10phoenix.com for June 21, 2025:

1. Trump says US hit Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israeli strikes

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran, directly joining Israel’s effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict. Read more.

Donald Trump (Getty Images)

2. Bomb squad confirms 3rd IED was found in southern Arizona

3. Child found unresponsive in Phoenix motel bathtub

4. Smoke shop robbery remains unsolved

5. Staying comfortable and safe in extreme heat

Your weather tonight

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews