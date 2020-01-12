Two shooting victims show up at a Peoria health facility

Police and crime scene tape were at a health facility in the northwest valley Sunday night after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds.

They arrived at an HonorHealth location, near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road.

Fire crews say one of them was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the stomach. There's no word on their conditions.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating details on the shooting, and haven't said where the incident took place.

