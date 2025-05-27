Update in pastor murder investigation; reality TV stars to be pardoned by President Trump | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an update in the case of a murdered New River pastor to a defunct golf course in the East Valley that is causing some headaches for people living nearby, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
1. New update in Arizona pastor's murder
Featured
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says "person(s) of interest have been identified" in the homicide of New River pastor William Schonemann, also known as Pastor Bill.
2. Tribe's bid to block copper mine construction fails at SCOTUS
Featured
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from an Arizona tribe fighting to halt the construction of a copper mining project on federal land that they hold sacred.
3. Shuttered East Valley golf course causing problems for those nearby
Featured
Shalimar Golf Course, which closed in April and is slated for housing development, now has a new, smelly problem, according to residents.
4. President Trump to pardon reality TV stars
Featured
Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted of financial crimes in 2022, have been granted full pardons by President Donald Trump.
5. Deadly jet ski hit-and-run in Texas
Featured
An 18-year-old woman died after being struck by a jet ski while kayaking on Grapevine Lake on Sunday. Police need the public's help finding the jet ski driver who fled the scene.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
Phoenix had a warm start to the shorter workweek on Tuesday, with highs reaching the triple digits.