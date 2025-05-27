Update in pastor murder investigation; reality TV stars to be pardoned by President Trump | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

PHOENIX - From an update in the case of a murdered New River pastor to a defunct golf course in the East Valley that is causing some headaches for people living nearby, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

1. New update in Arizona pastor's murder

MCSO reveals new lead in New River pastor's homicide
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says "person(s) of interest have been identified" in the homicide of New River pastor William Schonemann, also known as Pastor Bill.

2. Tribe's bid to block copper mine construction fails at SCOTUS

Oak Flat: Supreme Court rejects Arizona tribe's plea to block building of copper mine
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from an Arizona tribe fighting to halt the construction of a copper mining project on federal land that they hold sacred.

3. Shuttered East Valley golf course causing problems for those nearby

'Brown, smelly, sad': Shuttered Tempe golf course causes problems for neighbors
Shalimar Golf Course, which closed in April and is slated for housing development, now has a new, smelly problem, according to residents.

4. President Trump to pardon reality TV stars

President Trump to grant full pardons to reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted of financial crimes in 2022, have been granted full pardons by President Donald Trump.

5. Deadly jet ski hit-and-run in Texas

Jet ski hit-and-run kills 18-year-old kayaker on Grapevine Lake
An 18-year-old woman died after being struck by a jet ski while kayaking on Grapevine Lake on Sunday. Police need the public's help finding the jet ski driver who fled the scene.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Temps warming up throughout the week in Phoenix
Phoenix had a warm start to the shorter workweek on Tuesday, with highs reaching the triple digits.

