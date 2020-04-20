US coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000, according to Johns Hopkins

The number of people in the United States who have died from the novel coronavirus surpassed the 50,000 mark on April 24, according to the most recent data collected by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Across the world, there are more than 2.7 million confirmed cases and over 192,000 deaths.

The rise in the number of deaths comes just a week before May 1, where several state lockdown orders are set to expire, prompting governors to question on whether said restrictions should be lifted or extended.



Last week, President Donald Trump unveiled guidelines to governors on reopening areas that are experiencing a downward trend in confirmed coronavirus cases.

New York remains the epicenter of the current coronavirus pandemic in the United States. There have been more than 16,000 deaths in New York City alone as of April 24, according to Johns Hopkins' data.

Across the country, health care professionals are still struggling with shortages of necessary protective equipment in their efforts to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

A flood of recent research suggests that far more people have had the new coronavirus without any symptoms. That means the virus may turn out to be much less lethal than originally feared. But it also makes it tough to know who's contagious because people who don’t feel sick can still spread the bug.



Some businesses took the first steps toward reopening in Georgia on Friday as the Republican governor eased a month-long shutdown amid experts’ warnings of a potential new surge in coronavirus infections and a potent objection from President Donald Trump.

