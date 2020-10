article

A small earthquake was recorded east of Flagstaff on the morning of Oct. 13, officials said.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 9 a.m. about eight miles east of Flagstaff, near the Walnut Canyon National Monument.

If you felt the earthquake, you can report it online to the USGS.

