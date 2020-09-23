Valley family loses four loved ones to COVID-19 left brokenhearted

A Valley family is mourning the loss of loved ones after four family members lost their battle with COVID-19.

Theresa Rodriguez says she and her family are completely brokenhearted over the loss of her husband and three other family members.

Almost 10 family members contracted the virus, and each time they began to mourn one loss, they would lose another loved one.

"Four in a month and a half. We would barely be processing one loss and then we would have another and then we still had my husband fighting in the hospital," Rodriguez said.

It's been an emotional rollercoaster since the end of July for the family since having a small family gathering.

"It has got to be the hardest thing that we have ever experienced. Not only because we lost my husband, but we lost three other people," Rodriguez said.

No one was showing symptoms at first, Rodriguez said, but a few days later, family members became sick and began showing common symptoms of COVID-19.

"As I was getting better, my husband and his family members were getting worse," she said.

Her husband, Pablo Beltran, her mother-in-law, brother-in-law, all admitted into St. Joesph's Hospital. Her father-in-law was taken care of at home but had complications when COVID-19 triggered a rare bacteria in his body.

"He was healthy. 75-year-old healthy man. He could do push-ups, pull-ups, very healthy and it was that bacteria that ended up taking his life. That's the thing with COVID, you don't know which way it will go or what it will do," Rodriguez said.

Just weeks apart from one another, the family laid to rest four loved ones.

The family says they want to thank all the healthcare workers at St. Joseph's Hospital for trying so hard to help her family.

