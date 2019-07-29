Valley man finds job after panhandling his resume

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Last week we met a man who was panhandling his resume in hopes of scoring a job. After we shared his story, he was flooded with opportunities to work.

Patrick Hoagland was out of a job for a few weeks after getting laid off. He took to the streets, panhandling his resume. After many attempts, he found a job after our story aired last week.

On Wednesday, we met Hoagland on Osborn Road and 7th Ave. with a sign that read "Looking for a job" and his resumes in the other hand. Cars passed, some honked - and some even stopped. After we shared his story and struggle in finding a job, there was a happy ending - Hoagland found a job.

"My phone just started going crazy," Hoagland said, "[I got] offers from multiple different people to come in and talk to them to come in and work."

"I went on Saturday and worked to prove myself and they loved me," Hoagland went on to say. "I was offered a position - I work for Flatline Concrete Grinding Company."

Hoagland showed all of us that luck is where hard work meets opportunity.

Hoagland already started his job. He's working fulltime and wants to thank all of you for your sweet messages and those who reached out to offer him a job.