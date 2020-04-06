Valley of the Sun YMCA receives funding to continue serving children of essential workers

The YMCA is receiving an influx of phone calls as essential employees head to work needing a place to drop off their kids.

The program serving is nearly 200 kids dailey with room for more. They are providing meals and learning everyday, Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The nonprofit also just received funding to help maintain child care and facility operations.

"The Valley of the Sun YMCA has officially signed an agreement with the State of Arizona, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services, to receive emergency operational funding to support youth and families impacted by school closures due to COVID-19. The partnership will allow YMCAs to provide expanded services to care for children of frontline COVID-19 workers in our communities through May 29."

For safety, every child walking through the doors will be screened for any coronavirus-related symptom.

Everybody is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, especially keeping kids in groups of 10 or smaller, including a staff member.

Playing games, implementing social distancing and hand washing is what's keeping this crucial facility running.

To view the locations that remain open for emergency child care, visit https://valleyymca.org/emergency-child-care/