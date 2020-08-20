Expand / Collapse search
Vandal spray paints George Floyd's eyes black at 38th and Chicago mural

By Paul Blume
Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
George-floyd-death
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A vandal spray painted George Floyd’s mural outside his 38th and Chicago mural Wednesday, prompting bystanders to catch and question him, according to a report.

Thursday, video of the memorial showed Floyd’s eyes spray painted black with some other paint on his face.

Vandal spray paints eyes on George Floyd memorial black at 38th and Chicago mural

A vandal spray painted George Floyd’s mural outside his 38th and Chicago mural Wednesday, prompting bystanders to catch and question him, according to a report.

According to a report from Minnesota Reformer, the vandal was caught by community volunteers at 38th and Chicago and apologized for his act, indicating that he was drunk when the incident occurred. 