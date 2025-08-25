Vandalism at Papago Park will cost taxpayers thousands, city official says

The Brief Vandalism on a butte at Tempe's Papago Park will cost taxpayers thousands of dollars to remove. The city is asking for the public's help to identify the person responsible for the graffiti.



A vandalized butte at Papago Park will cost taxpayers thousands of dollars to clean up, according to city officials.

A 12-foot-long asterisk-like symbol was painted in blue and white on the rock formation, but what it means remains a mystery.

What they're saying:

Alex Jovanovic, the deputy director of community services for the city of Tempe, said they are not certain what the symbol stands for, but its location on a sacred butte to local tribes means it must be removed.

"Something like this is considered desecration to their sacred spaces," Jovanovic said.

Because of this, the city will have to use a specific biodegradable chemical and hire a contractor for the removal, a process that Jovanovic estimates will likely cost "in the thousands instead of the hundreds."

He noted the city previously spent more than $15,000 to remove smaller graffiti from the park.

The cost has angered some residents.

"We could use those thousand dollars for something better," a resident said. "Something for the kids or something like that."

Another resident said, "I think it's immature, it's ugly, and it costs taxpayers a lot of money, and it's just ridiculous."

What you can do:

The city is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible and is encouraging anyone with information to call them. Tips can be given anonymously.