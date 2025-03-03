Victim identified in Interstate 10 crash near Tonopah that left 4 people dead

The Brief Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash and one of the victims included a young mother. Melinda Kobold of Peoria is survived by her three siblings and her two sons. Melinda's brother describes her as loving, adventurous, and a wonderful mother taken far too soon from this world.



"It's something out of a movie. You would see it on the news, and think, that's unfortunate, but you never know the actual reality of it until you live it."

For Joey Kobold, words fall short of describing the grief of losing his older sister, Melinda Kobold – a person who loved her two sons fiercely.

"She did everything she could to make sure that her family was taken care of. Phenomenal mother."

And someone full of adventure.

"She loved to go outdoors. Every other weekend it was like, let’s go camping, let’s go to Crown King, let’s hop on the RZRs [ATVs], let’s take the boys out."

The backstory:

Joseph says Melinda and her boyfriend went up to the dunes for a trip over the weekend, but on the way home near Tonopah, tragedy struck. Their car was one of several involved in the multi-car fiery crash.

"It was just a complete freak incident. It could have happened to anybody."

Joey says both died in the collision.

"The best thing is to remember the best parts of them, and how they were, and not what happened."

Through broken hearts, he says his family is sending condolences to others involved, and are holding onto Melinda's legacy through her two sons, Jonathon and Jayson, ages 16 and 9.

"My main priority with everything is to put every ounce of focus and energy into making sure these boys are taken care of, and that they succeed, and understand that sometimes loss is tough, but with a team like we have, and the support we have behind us, that anything is possible to be able to overcome."

What's next:

The Department of Public Safety is still investigating the cause of the deadly pile-up, but troopers say wind and blowing dust in the area could be potential factors.

What you can do:

If you would like to donate to help support Melinda's sons, a fundraiser has been created: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-melinda-kobolds-sons-through-this-tragedy