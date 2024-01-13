Victim shot, killed in Mesa McDonald's drive-through, PD says

A person was shot and killed in a Mesa McDonald's drive-through early in the morning on Saturday.

Mesa Police say at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 13, officers were called to a shooting at the McDonald's at Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue.

When they got there, they found several people in the drive-through area and a male on the ground.

Police say the male, who wasn't identified, was shot. The victim died at the hospital not long after.

"Preliminary information is that two groups of people were involved in a verbal altercation while in the drive-through that escalated to the shooting. Detectives have several witnesses to interview about this incident," Mesa Police said.

For now, no suspects have been arrested.

No more information is available.

Map of where the shooting happened: