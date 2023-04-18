Victim shot in Phoenix, then hits suspect with car, police say

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Phoenix Police are trying to figure out what led up to shots being fired Tuesday afternoon near 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Police say the victim was shot at several times on April 18 while inside his truck. While he wasn't struck by a bullet, he was hurt by glass shrapnel and possible bullet fragments.

After the shooting, the victim pulled forward, hitting the suspect.

Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to be OK.

There's no word yet about what led up to the shooting.

