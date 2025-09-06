Vietnam's 1st women-led football club launches in Phoenix

The Brief A Phoenix restaurant owner is launching Vietnam's first women-led professional football club, Da Nang Rising W.F.C. The club is a fundraising effort to support and inspire young female athletes. A launch party and fundraiser is being held in Phoenix Sunday, Sept. 7 at Boycott Bar.



Vietnam's first-ever women-led professional football club is launching this weekend in Phoenix, and one Valley woman is making it happen.

The club, Da Nang Rising W.F.C., is breaking barriers. It was launched by Jenny Le, an Arizona restaurant owner.

What they're saying:

"When I was younger there was no field, no stadium lights for someone like me. No cleats, no cheers, no team," said Le. "So, I'm rewriting that story for the next generation."

The club will be headquartered in Da Nang, Vietnam. The kick-off party takes place Sunday, Sept. 7 at Boycott Bar, located along 7th Avenue in the Melrose District, just north of Indian School Road, in Phoenix.

"We are launching a fundraising event to raise money so we can start this team," Le said. "Women's sports teams are exploding, so it's about having a piece of that pie."

Why you should care:

Le hopes the new club will inspire girls around the world as they jump start the soccer team.

"In January we're gonna start the Da Nang Rising Tournament Cup and we'll scout players then," Le said.

"It's just so fitting that she's helping out not only girls and families in Vietnam, her home country, but also in her home city of Phoenix, which has a huge Vietnamese population," Andrew Williams, the event's emcee said.

Jenny Le is also releasing her new memoir, "From an Empty Bowl to Empire."

"My parents sacrificed their lives to get over here so we could have a better future," Le said. "So I'll be going back there with the same intention for these girls."

The event at Boycott Bar will feature giveaways, live music, and comedians. It runs Sept 7. from noon to 6 p.m.

