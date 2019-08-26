Viral photos of steak cooking inside mail delivery truck could spark changes in USPS

An Arizona worker for the U.S. Postal Service cooked a steak on the dashboard of his delivery truck during a summer shift, and documented the meal to show how hot can get inside their vehicles.

The worker sent it to his state representative, and it immediately went viral. As a result, letter carriers' working conditions received a big boost.

State Rep. Shawnna Bolick and top union officials with the National Letter Carriers Association met Monday in Arizona, to discuss taking the huge momentum and support on social media to the federal level.

"I had no idea it would receive so much attention. Absolutely not," said Rep. Bolick (R-District 20), in phone interview. "I was writing a letter on behalf of one of my constituents."

One of State Rep. Bolick's constituents sent her photos of the harsh working conditions letter carriers endure while delivering mail during extreme heat days. The vision of a steak cooking alongside a mail carrier in a delivery truck invoked outrage and sympathy.

"This went international, so they were able to reach out to members and say, 'hey, we're getting all this attention. Maybe this is the time to work out improved working conditions,'" said State Rep. Bolick.

State Rep. Bolick said for years, carriers were scared to publicly complain about the heat dangers of their jobs. After the photos went viral, more than five dozen letter carriers from Arizona and even more from around the country contacted her, asking her to help them improve their working conditions.

"They didn't realize how much attention it would garner, and they were very appreciative of it and they're hoping for getting their start time moved up. That's all they're asking for," said State Rep. Bolick.

State Rep. Bolick said many carriers want to start their shift two or three hours earlier during the hot months, so as to avoid working during the hottest time of the day.

Meanwhile, the Executive Vice President of the National Letter Carriers Association issued a statement, which reads:

"We continue to work with OSHA and the Postal Service to implement heat safety measures to better protect the nation’s letter carriers. Our work is ongoing, and we will be happy to discuss these measures once they are completed and implemented."

State Rep. Bolick says union officials told her they plan to use the national attention the steak photos have gotten, as well as the recent death of a letter carrier in Southern California due to heatstroke, to the negotiating table. The National Letter Carriers Association and the U.S. Postal Service will be in contract talks soon.